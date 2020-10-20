Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

CYTK stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,352 shares of company stock worth $3,309,126. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

