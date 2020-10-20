Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $18.70. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 28,308 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

