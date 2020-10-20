Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DNLI stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

