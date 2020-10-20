Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,154 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

