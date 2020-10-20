Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

