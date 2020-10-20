Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

DOCU traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,180. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

