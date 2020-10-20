Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 28,536 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

GE opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

