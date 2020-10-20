Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,335,000 after purchasing an additional 214,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

