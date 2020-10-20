Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Netflix by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,897,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

Netflix stock opened at $530.72 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.20.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

