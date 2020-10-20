Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 3,725 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 132,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

