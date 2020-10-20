Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,235.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 447,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

