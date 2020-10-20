Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 81.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 247,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of EMR opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

