Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,443.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

