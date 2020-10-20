Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

