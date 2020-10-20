Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 214 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in FedEx by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,190 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,260 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $281.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $291.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

