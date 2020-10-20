Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247,710 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

