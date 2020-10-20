Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

