Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 36,235 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,235 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $101,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

