Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.45 EPS.

DOV opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

