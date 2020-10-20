DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.