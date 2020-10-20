Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.