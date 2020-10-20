Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $476.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.07. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

