Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $379.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.