Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $324.22 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

