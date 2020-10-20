Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.85. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

