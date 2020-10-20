Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $142.80 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 48,655.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

