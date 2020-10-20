Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

