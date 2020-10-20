EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.78. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 14,626 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

