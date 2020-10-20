Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives $87.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

