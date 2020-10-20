EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.70. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

