Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $77.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $118.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.