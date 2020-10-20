Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Epizyme by 116.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

