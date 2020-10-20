Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

