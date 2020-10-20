Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)’s (EVK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.98. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

