Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.