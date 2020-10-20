Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

