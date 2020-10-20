Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXFO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exfo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 24,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

