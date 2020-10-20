F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.37.

Shares of FFIV opened at $132.28 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $265,338. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

