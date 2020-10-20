F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $265,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

