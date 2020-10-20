FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Makes New $33,000 Investment in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

