FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,974 Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Futu comprises about 2.1% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

