Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $25.71 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

