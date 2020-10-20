Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

