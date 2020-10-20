FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $527.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $353,956.19 and $527.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

