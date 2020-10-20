First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & W. R. Berkley (OTCMKTS:WRB) Financial Survey

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Acceptance alerts:

71.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Berkley 0 4 3 0 2.43

W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.17 $15.36 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.38 $681.94 million $3.03 20.20

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.70% 7.23% 2.02% W. R. Berkley 4.57% 7.55% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.