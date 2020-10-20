First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Receives C$15.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

Several analysts have commented on FM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

FM stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,371. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.