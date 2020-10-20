Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $128.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,204,000 after buying an additional 108,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

