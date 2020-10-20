Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Shares of FTNT opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

