Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,892,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

