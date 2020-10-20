Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

FURY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.